Telangana records 993 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 993 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,66,042 and toll to 1,441. Over 1,150 individuals were discharged on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,715. Only 10,886 active cases remain in the State - one of the lowest since July. Poll-bound GHMC, however, continued to reflect a high number of cases with 161 new infections. The adjoining districts of Medchal and Rangareddy reported 93 and 62 cases respectively. The State’s recovery rate is at 95.36 per cent.