Unemployment a major issue ahead of GHMC polls

HYDERABAD: Unemployment, which was one of the core issues behind the Telangana statehood agitation, is still a burning issue for youth in the State and this might play a spoilsport for TRS in the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier promised to provide more than one lakh jobs in the State government. However, the Telangana State Public Service Commission in response to a recent RTI query has informed that it has filled 29,091 vacancies till now.

ABVP State Joint Secretary G Jeevan said: “Just before the GHMC elections, we will be campaigning for three days widely among youth from various colleges in the city through social media and zoom meetings.

There is widespread discontent among the youth against the TRS government on the issue of unemployment. We will interact with them on this issue and create an awareness on how the State government has failed in providing jobs to the youth. We will motivate them to go out and vote on December 1.”

Meanwhile, NSUI State President Balmoor Venkat said: “Most of the youngsters are angry at the TRS government for failing on its promise to fill more than one lakh vacant posts in the State government. Many of them have been waiting since the formation of Telangana for government jobs to be notified and have been preparing for the same. We are interacting with youth voters regularly on this issue. The TRS party should be taught a lesson in these GHMC elections so that it might push them to conduct recruitment to more jobs before next Assembly elections.”

TRSV State Secretary, Peddamma Ramesh said: “Telangana was formed on the promise of ‘neellu, nidhulu and niyamakalu” and obviously unemployment is a issue close to the youth here.

We are communicating to the city’s youth on how the TRS government did not just take up recruitment for tens of thousands of government jobs but also brought in big MNCs and huge investments in the private sector, creating many jobs for youth of the State. We are also telling them how the BJP government at the Centre failed in standing up to its promise of providing two crore jobs per year.”

