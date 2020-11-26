STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welcome to Hyderbad, bring our Rs 1,350 crore too: TRS leader KT Rama Rao to BJP national leaders

Recalling how Hyderabad was previously affected by drinking water problems, the Minister pointed out that, today, all households are getting drinking water every alternate day.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a roadshow at ECIL x-road in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the BJP national leaders, who are slated to reach Hyderabad for the GHMC election campaigns in the next few days, TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said that it would have been much better if the same leaders visited the city during the recent floods. On Wednesday, the Minister participated in a series of roadshows at various places in the city.

While addressing the public during a roadshow in Uppal, Rama Rao said: “The top leadership of the saffron party is welcome to the State for campaigning in the GHMC elections.  It would have been much better if the same leaders had come to Hyderabad when the city was facing heavy rains and floods.” 

“Since they are visiting the city, they can pay a visit to Durgam Cheruvu bridge, Annapurna Centres, and Basti Dawakhanas too,” the TRS working president said.Taking a dig at the Central government, Rama Rao said: “Instead of coming to the city with empty hands, I request them to bring along the Rs 1,350 crore financial assistance (for relief measures in rain-affected colonies) which the Chief Minister had requested for in a letter to Modi.”

Ridiculing the BJP leaders for their poll promises, the party working president said: “One insane leader says he will break memorials of NTR and PV and another insane leader encourages triple riding and promises to pay the challans.”Recalling how Hyderabad was previously affected by drinking water problems, the Minister pointed out that, today, all households are getting drinking water every alternate day.

TSEC chief holds meet with Excise officials

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi has directed the excise officials to keep a tab on the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. He has also advised them to ensure that the liquor shops remain closed from 6 pm on November 29 till 6 pm on December 1. He also urged them to check that stocks in liquor shops do not exceed the allowed quantity. He also directed them to ensure that liquor shops, in GHMC limits, remain closed on the day of counting, December 4. He gave these directions while holding a meeting with the Commissioner of Excise and other excise officials on Wednesday

