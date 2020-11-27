STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All political parties except BJP silent on encroachment issue

It has to be mentioned here that the TRS, in its manifesto, does not speak of encroachment of lakes and rather blames the poor carrying capacity of stormwater drains in Hyderabad for the floods.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains is an age-old problem in Hyderabad and the floods this year have yet again highlighted the need to tackle the issue to prevent a similar disaster. However, taking a look at the promises made by major political parties in their GHMC election manifestos, it is clear that only the BJP has exclusively promised that it will remove all existing encroachments on stormwater drains and lakes.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has explicitly said that it will collect details of encroachments on stormwater drains and lakes across the city and remove all such encroachments following the enactment of a new law that it has proposed, named ‘Sumedha Act’.This Act has been named after the 12-year-old girl, Sumedha Kapuria, who died in September this year after falling into an open drain at Neredmet.

However, all parties, including the TRS and Congress, have promised in their manifestos to protect stormwater drains and lakes in the city from further encroachments. There is no manifesto by the AIMIM to compare it with the promises made by other parties.

It has to be mentioned here that the TRS, in its manifesto, does not speak of encroachment of lakes and rather blames the poor carrying capacity of stormwater drains in Hyderabad for the floods. It has also blamed the previous governments for ignoring development of stormwater drains.

While there are no promises regarding encroachment of lakes, the TRS has promised to develop stormwater drains at a cost of `12,000 crore and increase their capacity to carry runoff water from two cm rainfall to 10-40 cm rainfall.  

The Congress manifesto too ignored the issue of encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains and just said that it will constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ to protect the lakes from land grabbing and encroachments. Apart from this, it promises a host of measures to improve stormwater drains and disaster preparedness of the city.

TRS also tight-lipped
The TRS too does not say anything about encroachment of lakes and rather blames the poor carrying capacity of stormwater drains in Hyderabad for the recent floods

