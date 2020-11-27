STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: Disqualify MIM, BJP, TPCC president Uttam tells SEC

Published: 27th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious concern over certain ‘provocative’ statements made by political parties ahead of the GHMC elections, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday, demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) disqualify the BJP and AIMIM from contesting the polls for “trying to incite communal hatred among the public”. Uttam reiterated that both the parties were helping each other polarise the votes. 

The Nalgonda MP was speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan after releasing pamphlets elucidating the contribution of the previous Congress governments in developing Hyderabad. “I’m surprised as to how the SEC and the State government are not interfering into the matter and stopping this provocative campaign,” he said. He added that the SEC has become defunct as it was not looking into the complaints lodged by the Congress party. 

Uttam further said, “MIM West Bengal president Anwar Pasha has resigned from the party. He has given a clear statement that MIM chief Asad Owaisi has been helping the BJP win the WB polls in the same way it had helped the saffron party come to power in Bihar. Arvind Kejriwal has also said that Owaisi brothers had a secret meeting with Amit Shah.”

MIM, BJP war of words is scripted, says Revanth
Hyderabad: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy alleged that the AIMIM and BJP were taking the names of PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao for their political benefits. In a statement, Revanth Reddy said, “The BJP and AIMIM are trying to polarise voters. There was no discourse on demolishing NTR Ghat and PV Ghat. Why did Akbar bring it up now? And why did Bandi immediately respond to him? There is a hidden pact between them. Amit Shah is guiding both the parties.” He further alleged that the war of words between the two parties was scripted

