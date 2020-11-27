STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: KTR urges voters to think before they ink, says TRS stood by them during all crises

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rama Rao requested the former to refrain from spreading false information about the Centre helping Telangana financially. 

Published: 27th November 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inspects arrangements for the TRS public meeting, to be held on November 28, at LB Stadium. KCR is slated to address the meet | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders to Hyderabad, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, once again, requested them not to arrive with empty hands, but with the funds for the city. He made this statement while addressing roadshows, as part of GHMC election campaign.

During a roadshow in Mylardevpally, he said: “All political tourists from Delhi are welcome. You can relish Hyderabadi biryani. But, don’t come with empty hands. Bring our flood of Rs 1,350 crore. Otherwise, people will question you.” Pointing out that that these political tourists come and go, he said: “They [BJP leaders] won’t do anything. It is the TRS leaders who always stood by the people, during crises like floods.”

Reminding people about Modi’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of citizens, Rama Rao said, “whoever received the money in their Jan Dhan account can vote for Modi’s BJP and whoever did not receive should vote for TRS.”

Earlier in the day, while interacting with the members of business fraternity during the “Transforming Hyderabad into a Global City” programme, Rama Rao requested the people to think before they ink (vote). 

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rama Rao requested the former to refrain from spreading false information about the Centre helping Telangana financially. 

“When Shah comes, he will say that the Centre gave Telangana Rs 1 lakh crore. Shah, if you are going to talk about giving and receiving, then Telangana gave you Rs 2.72 lakh crore in taxes,” he said and asked why Telangana did not receive the remaining Rs 1.30 lakh crore in return. “Where are all the money going? To Varanasi, Patna or Gujarat. We have a share in that money. You don’t have any share here,” Rama Rao said. 

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the TRS working president pooh-poohed BJP State leaders for incorporating the photos of developmental works taken up by State government in the saffron party’s GHMC manifesto.
Immediately after the BJP released its manifesto, which contained photos of toilets and police stations constructed during the TRS rule, Rama Rao tweeted: “Dear BJP manifesto writers, Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work. But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad Nakal maarne ko bhi akal chahiye.”

