Hyderabad scientist bags post at IFAD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Principal Scientist with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Dr Shaik N Meera, has been appointed as the Senior Technical Expert, Digital Agriculture at United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He is a graduate of the Agricultural University in Hyderabad.

The position at which Dr Meera has been appointed at the IFAD is at a senior level and is responsible for giving strategic advice to governments of North Africa, Near East and Eastern Europe.

He will be handling digital agriculture projects in more than 20 countries. He has been involved in strategic innovations and policy advocacy in various countries for the last several years.

Dr Meera has expressed his willingness to extend his cooperation to the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, if required. On Thursday, ICAR Director General, Dr T Mohapatra, sent a congratulatory message to Dr Meera.