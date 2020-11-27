Light showers in Telangana, more rain expected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the southern districts of Telangana received light to moderate showers on Thursday as an effect of cyclone Nivar crossing the Tamil Nadu coast. While the IMD had forecast that heavy to very heavy rains were likely to occur in the southern districts, only light showers were recorded. By 10 pm on Thursday, the maximum recorded rainfall was 29.5mm at Vemsoor in Khammam. On Thursday, minimum temperatures remained 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the State. According to the IMD, thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Friday.