STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Narendra Modi to review Covaxin progress in Hyderabad on November 28

According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Hakimpet Air Force Station around 4 pm and be driven to the Bharat BioTech facility at Shameerpet.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to review the progress of Bharat BioTech’s vaccine candidate for Covid-19 — Covaxin. According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Hakimpet Air Force Station around 4 pm and be driven to the Bharat BioTech facility at Shameerpet.

Before landing in Hyderabad, he will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune, which is developing a similar vaccine for Covid-19 in collaboration with Astra Zeneca and Oxford University. Interestingly, the same day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a public meeting at LB Stadium ahead of the GHMC election. 

It is not yet known if there would be an official meeting between Modi and KCR, especially at a time when the BJP and TRS leaders are drawing daggers at each other in their poll campaigns.  

Sources said the Prime Minister will not be taking part in any election rally and return to Delhi after reviewing the status of Covaxin along with the executives of Bharat BioTech. His is likely to interact with the scientists and executives of the facility for an hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Hyderabad Covaxin
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp