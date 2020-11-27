Narendra Modi to review Covaxin progress in Hyderabad on November 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to review the progress of Bharat BioTech’s vaccine candidate for Covid-19 — Covaxin. According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Hakimpet Air Force Station around 4 pm and be driven to the Bharat BioTech facility at Shameerpet.

Before landing in Hyderabad, he will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune, which is developing a similar vaccine for Covid-19 in collaboration with Astra Zeneca and Oxford University. Interestingly, the same day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a public meeting at LB Stadium ahead of the GHMC election.

It is not yet known if there would be an official meeting between Modi and KCR, especially at a time when the BJP and TRS leaders are drawing daggers at each other in their poll campaigns.

Sources said the Prime Minister will not be taking part in any election rally and return to Delhi after reviewing the status of Covaxin along with the executives of Bharat BioTech. His is likely to interact with the scientists and executives of the facility for an hour.