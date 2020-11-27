Personal slander not allowed, says Telangana election commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has advised all political parties that there should not be any criticism of any aspect of a candidate’s private life not connected with his or her public life, nor should any unverified allegations be made during the GHMC campaigning.

Criticism of a political party, when made, should be confined to its policies and programmes, past record and works. Any violation of the above provisions of the Model Code of Conduct would be viewed seriously, TSEC Secretary M Ashok Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the process of distribution of 20,024 ballot boxes to zonal offices for the GHMC elections started from Thursday. The GHMC has identified 9,101 polling stations spread over 150 wards.

1.4 cr cash seized so far

Till date, Rs 1,40,88,950 cash has been seized and 41 cases were booked by flying squads and other agencies. In order to curb the risk of community spread of Covid-19, the TSEC has asked voters as well as candidates to follow Covid-19 guidelines.