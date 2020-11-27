RWAs to screen film on Hyderabad floods for voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other civil society organisations are organising voter awareness programmes at different localities in the city. The RWAs plan to screen a 30-minute documentary produced by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in collaboration with COVA, an NGO, on the recent floods in the city. The documentary intends to make people fully understand how encroachments are leading to floods, and motivate people to take up flooding as an election issue and make the contesting candidates commit to actions they will undertake to reclaim water bodies.