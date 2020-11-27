TDP slams Akbar over NTR remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday strongly condemned the statements made by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi against former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

In a statement, Naidu said, “PV and NTR had brought lustre to national politics and had made the country proud. While NTR had paved the way for welfare schemes, PV had brought in plenty of economic reforms.”Naidu added, “Is it fair to use their names? Making statements against NTR is an insult to the whole Telugu community.”

In a separate statement, TDP State president L Ramana said that the BJP was shedding crocodile tears after Akbaruddin’s remarks and pretending to love former CM NTR. He said that the TDP has been urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR, but to no avail. He alleged that the TRS, AIMIM and BJP were making provocative statements without any care for people’s issues. “Akbaruddin is making statements about encroachments. But where is his medical college located?” Ramana said.