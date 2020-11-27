Telangana CM trying to reduce poll percentage: Union Minister Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to reduce the poll percentage in the GHMC elections by terrifying people. He made it clear that no communal tensions would be created by his party.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “IT Minister KT Rama Rao had levelled similar allegations during the Dubbaka bypoll too. Now, the CM is using similar tactics. Power is not eternal, governments change from time to time.”

Strongly condemning the statements of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi against PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, he said, “The Chief Minister should give an explanation to citizens for maintaining an alliance with such a party (MIM).”

Earlier in the day, when reporters asked if there were Pakistanis in Hyderabad, he said, “There are some Pakistanis in Hyderabad, whose passports have expired.” He evaded questions pertaining to other illegal immigrants.