Telangana HC asks SEC, GHMC for 2015 voters’ records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission and GHMC to produce records from 2015 pertaining to voters of Azampura in Old City. Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by Asma Khatoon, contesting candidate from Azampura ward, alleging irregularities in voters list and discrepancies in distribution of voters among Azampura and Chawni divisions. She sought direction to the authorities concerned to correct the voters list of Chawni division for block numbers 163 and 164 and to include voters living in Azampura division.

The petitioner’s counsel K Durga Prasad alleged that the GHMC authorities concerned had colluded with the AIMIM party and shifted about 10,000 votes from the petitioner’s division to Chawni division, to appease some politicians. Similar mischief was done even during the 2015 elections, but was rectified after the court’s intervention, he added.The judge directed the authorities concerned to produce the said records and posted the matter to November 30.

Issue with voters list

