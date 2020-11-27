Why no action against Akbar? Telangana BJP chief Bandi asks KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao why he was not taking action against the AIMIM for “trying to disturb communal harmony” . He said that the saffron party would appeal to the Centre to conduct an inquiry into illegal immigrants in the State, if the Telangana government failed to release data on Rohingyas.

Bandi visited the memorials of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, and offered floral tributes, in what he said was a response to MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s remarks. Speaking to the media afterwards, he said, “Perhaps, the AIMIM wanted to demolish NTR Ghat as he governed the State donning saffron robes. PV, meanwhile, had played a vital role in the Ayodhya issue.”

“Organising centenary celebrations is not something to be proud of, if you’re not responding to such remarks,” he told the CM. “Why is the CM not registering cases, or even condemning the remarks,” Bandi asked, calling Akbar’s statement treason.

Responding to the demands of conferring Bharat Ratna on NTR, he said, “We are here to protest Akbaruddin’s statements. The demands are irrelevant now. NTR should be given Bharat Ratna, no doubt.”