With promises like never before, BJP aims high in GHMC polls

BJP pledges 28,000 jobs, free tablets for govt school children and free transport for women.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with MoS G Kishan Reddy and BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, addresses the media after releasing the poll manifesto | S Senbagapandiyan

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 28,000 jobs in one year, free tablet computers and WiFi to government schoolchildren, free transport for women in city buses and Metro trains are among the many promises the BJP made in its GHMC election manifesto, released on Thursday. 

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, State president Bandi Sanjay, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders Muralidhar Rao, Dr K Laxman and DK Aruna, released the manifesto. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that the manifesto comprised the aspirations and dreams of people.

Speaking after paying tributes to 26/11 martyrs and Telangana martyrs on the occasion of Constitution Day, Fadnavis questioned the State government for not celebrating ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ on September 17. The saffron party has, in its manifesto, raised the TRS’ decision to not observe the L-Day as a paramount issue.

“The Indian flag unfurled in Telangana, some parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra on September 17. In Karnataka and Maharashtra, we celebrate this day as Mukti Divas. I don’t understand why it is not being implemented in Telangana. We have decided to officially celebrate it,” Fadnavis said.

Covid vaccine at PHCs

Stating that the BJP, if voted to power in the GHMC polls, would follow Covid-19 vaccination strategy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared, Fadnavis said: “We will provide vaccine to everyone through PHCs and the Corporation and no resident will have to rely on private hospitals for vaccination.”
Pointing out that the PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas in Telangana are stuffed with inadequate medical equipment, Fadnavis said, “A Health Advisory Cell will be set up for improving facilities in all health centres and also to provide financial assistance to those admitted in corporate hospitals.” The party also assured that it would implement Ayushman Bharat in all areas under Greater Hyderabad limits.

Scrapping of LRS

The saffron party has also promised to initiate steps to scrap the LRS. If the State government doesn’t step back on LRS, GHMC would pay the LRS amount for the benefit of poor, the BJP said. It further promised to waive off property tax in Scheduled Caste colonies and slum areas.

Sumedha Act

The BJP also announced it would enact ‘Sumedha Act’, named after a child who was washed away in the recent floods. Under this, the party would spend Rs 10,000 crore to modernise the sewage system.

7K for auto drivers

In line with the announcements by Bandi Sanjay, the party leadership has promised to scrap pending challans on bikers and auto drivers and has also assured an aid of Rs 25,000 to flood-affected families. BJP has also promised to pay the remaining Rs 15,000 to those who have already received Rs 10,000. They have also promised to provide Rs 7,000 to auto drivers and a special package with Rs 4 crore in each division in the Old City.

