Woman Agriculture Officer in Telangana jumps into river, dies

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 39-year-old woman Agriculture Officer (AO) at a farmer training centre in Sangareddy, died by suicide on Thursday. Ch Aruna drove to a bridge at Raipalli and jumped into the Manjeera river.

Shortly before killing herself, Aruna had called up her husband and brother from the bridge. Police said that she parked her car by the bridge, removed her footwear and left her phone beside it before jumping into the river.

Aruna has been married since 2016. Police say a family feud drove her to suicide.