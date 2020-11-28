Farmer spots tiger in Aswapuram

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tiger was spotted between Sarapaka and Ramchandrapuram villages in Aswapuram mandal on Thursday evening. According to sources, the big cat was spotted by a traveller, who was en route to Bhadrachalm by road. When he reached the Sarapaka-Ramchandrapuram border, the traveller saw a tiger cross the road and enter the nearby forest. He immediately alerted the locals, who in turn informed the forest officials.

Meanwhile, the tiger was spotted again during the wee hours of Friday by a farmer belonging to Reddypalem village in the same mandal. On learning about this, forest officials reached the spot and tracked the pugmarks. Manuguru Forest Divisional Officer T Venubabu told the media that the images of the pugmarks have been sent to Hyderabad for further analysis and to identify the gender of the big cat. He requested farmers and locals not to panic and added that the officials have taken made necessary arrangements to monitor the tiger’s movement.