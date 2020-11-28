GHMC told to set up ramps at poll booths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to provide facilities at all polling stations for persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens and mothers with babies.

It has instructed the civic body to provide basic minimum facilities (BMF) at every polling station. For PwDs 80 years old and above, and Covid patients who want to physically cast their vote at polling stations, the TSEC has directed the GHMC to provide ramps, wheelchairs and volunteers to assist them.

The PwDs and mothers with babies should be allowed directly into the polling booth without being made to stand in queue. Covid-positive voters, who have not opted for postal ballot, may be allowed to cast their vote at their respective polling stations in the last hour of the voting exercise, i.e. from 5 pm to 6 pm. But they should take all required precautions, including wearing of masks, face shields and gloves.