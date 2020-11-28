Hyderabad civic polls: AIMIM’s promises of 2016 a miss or work in progress?

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2016, probably for the first time in AIMIM’s history, the party had released an ‘action plan’. It was an eight-page document that listed out several targets/promises for the development of Hyderabad, the Old City area in particular. A look at the several targets shows that the party has missed out on several of them.

Termed ‘Hyderabad Action Plan for 2016-2021’, it had listed several attractive promises for the people of the Old City. The AIMIM, for instance, had ensured “expeditious completion of Old City package, Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) and beautification of Mir Alam Tank”. While a phase of CPP has been completed and beautification of the Mir Alam Tank is underway, the Old City package is yet to materialise.

In 2019, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought a Rs10,000-crore package for Old City. Similarly, the party in its Action Plan had promised to open “1,000 e-libraries as part of the revival of reading rooms scheme”. But this has not materialised so far.

It had also promised to operationalise modern slaughterhouses at several places. However, at several places, like at Doodhbowli, the development of slaughterhouses such as the Bahadurpura Kamela is yet to happen.

In its agenda, the party had also said it would seek the installation of 1,500 reverse osmosis water plants in slums. But barring a handful of such plants, most places are yet to get the apparatus, which helps in providing clean drinking water to residents.

The MIM had also assured that it would focus on desilting and widening of major storm-water drains and laying of new nalas in peripheral areas. However, as evident from the recent floods in the city, the nala problem in Hyderabad still persists.