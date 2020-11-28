KCR to address TRS public meeting today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party, which is confident of retaining its tight grip on the GHMC, is organising a massive public meeting at LB Stadium on Saturday. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the public meeting and is expected to speak on the party’s future development plans for Hyderabad.

The TRS has made elaborate arrangements for the meeting, wherein supporters from all 150 divisions are expected to participate. All the candidates contesting for the party will also be present.The GHMC elections is a matter of prestige for both the TRS and the BJP. With saffron party heavyweights, including its national president JP Nadda, campaigning for the GHMC polls, the TRS president himself will be addressing the public meeting on Saturday. Unlike the previous GHMC elections in 2016, KCR had released the party’s poll manifesto this time.

Vinod asks BJP to seek spl package from Centre

Speaking to the media on Friday, TRS leader and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar advised Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the city on Saturday, and seek special package for the GHMC. “Instead of spreading animosity, the BJP leaders should seek a special package from the PM for the expansion of Metro Rail,” Vinod suggested.