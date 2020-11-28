Revanth urges people to reject MIM, BJP’s communal politics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy on Friday said democracy will be assassinated if there is no opposition in the State. At a roadshow, he said the AIMIM and BJP are playing a political drama by polarising people on the lines of Hindu-Muslim. He appealed to the people to reject such communal politics.

The BJP is stooping to new lows to get political benefits, Revanth said, accusing the saffron party of trying to incite communal violence in Hyderabad to get an advantage in the GHMC election. “Anocracy will prevail if there is no Opposition. Our incumbent Chief Minister does nothing except for resting in his farmhouse. Please think before voting, as to who will deliver good or evil,” he said.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary SA Sampath said, “One Kirak Gadu and one Kirikiri Gadu are trying to disturb communal harmony in the city. Bandi Sanjay has no shame in making communal remarks.”