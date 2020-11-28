Telangana records 761 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD /THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Telangana on Thursday recorded 761 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 2,67,665 and toll to 1,448. With this, the State’s active cases are at 10,839. Thursday also saw the recovery of 702 individuals, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,55,378.

Meanwhile, the State managed to conduct only 42,242 tests on the day, despite direction from the High Court to conduct 50,000 tests per day and 1 lakh tests weekly. Poll-bound GHMC recorded 136 cases, and Medchal and Rangareddy 69 and 55 cases respectively.

Toll at 2,171 in Kerala

As many as 3,966 people tested positive for the virus in Kerala on Friday, as 15,000 fewer tests were conducted as compared to Thursday. The test positivity rate of 10.14 per cent indicates that the disease spread has not changed much in the last few days.

The death of 23 persons was confirmed to be because of Covid-19, taking the State’s toll to 2,171. Also, 4,544 recoveries were reported on the day. At present, there are 63,885 patients undergoing treatment, while a total of 5,21,522 people have recovered from the disease in the State.