Tit for tat: Owaisi proposes ‘democratic strike’ against BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his scathing attack on the saffron party, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, requested the citizens to launch a ‘democratic strike’ against the Centre-ruling party as an answer to its “surgical strike” comments, by increasing the poll percentage in the GHMC election.

Asad Owaisi, at a public rally in Shaikpet, said: “Evil forces are looking greedily towards the city. BJP is talking about there being Pakistanis and the Rohingya in the Old City. They said they will carry out a surgical strike Old City. If they said they will launch a surgical strike, God willing, on December 1 we will launch a democratic strike against the BJP.”

He also took a dig at the party’s star campaigners who are flying in from New Delhi and other places. “A BJP Minister is parachuting here every day. Now, the only man left to visit the city is Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the US, had held Trump’s hand and said “abki baar Trump sarkar”. Soon, Trump lost. He went to Britain and held David Cameron’s hand, and now Cameroon too is sitting at home,” he said.

Responding to criticism about the MIM’s apparent silence on the Secretariat mosque demolition issue, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said the new mosque will be bigger than the ones demolished. “The Chief Minister has asked me to make the map. I wanted to bring the map and show it you, but I couldn’t. I assure you that the mosques will be so well-designed that everyone will be in awe. These will be built in the same spot.”