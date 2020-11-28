STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS using govt machinery to woo voters: BJP to Governor

A delegation comprising senior BJP leaders, namely K Laxman, MLC N Ramachander Rao and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing the statements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over possible riots in the city, the BJP on Friday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to send a detailed report to the Central government on the matter, and deploy special forces and observers to monitor the GHMC elections. 

Alleging that the State government was using its machinery to influence voters, the saffron party leaders requested the Governor to instruct the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police not to attend the meetings called by the Chief Minister until the election was over. 

A delegation comprising senior BJP leaders, namely K Laxman, MLC N Ramachander Rao and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. In a letter, they said that barring a few statements and counter statements made by political parties, no untoward incident has occurred in the city. 
“Right when the campaign is coming to a close, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement that the government has ‘credible reports’ of a few anti-nationals hatching a conspiracy to ferment communal riots. The statement was issued to get the elections postponed,” they alleged. 

Alleging that the statement released by the CMO was an interference into the process of electioneering, the BJP requested the Governor to take the matter into consideration  and advise the CM to refrain from making such remarks.

