Why link vaccine to GHMC polls: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday condemned the TRS and BJP for linking Covid-19 vaccine with the GHMC elections. He alleged that both the parties were trying to browbeat voters by indirectly conveying that those who do not vote for them would be denied the vaccine dose, when available.

Addressing a roadshow at MS Maqta, Uttam said, “Lakhs of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic must not vote for TRS, BJP as they are responsible for imposing an unplanned lockdown. All others who suffered due to lockdown should also reject these parties.”

Taking a dig at the TRS government for including Covid-19 treatment in Arogyasri, he said, “Private hospitals were given a free hand to loot the common man and nothing was done to regulate the cost of treatment. Consequently, thousands lost their money and many their loved ones.” Uttam further said that the AIMIM, a “secret ally” of the BJP, had no moral right to seek votes.

Cong leader Vikram Goud joins saffron fold

Hyderabad: TPCC secretary Vikram Goud joined the BJP ahead of the GHMC elections, in the presence of BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Friday. He was not happy with the Congress as his associates were denied tickets in the election. On Thursday, he had a discussion with Aruna on joining the party. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao tried to do some damage control, but his efforts went in vain