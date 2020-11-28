STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why link vaccine to GHMC polls: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday condemned the TRS and BJP for linking Covid-19 vaccine with the GHMC elections.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:19 AM

TPCC president and MP UttamKumar Reddy campaning in GHMC elections in Makta Khairtabad division in Hyderabad on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday condemned the TRS and BJP for linking Covid-19 vaccine with the GHMC elections. He alleged that both the parties were trying to browbeat voters by indirectly conveying that those who do not vote for them would be denied the vaccine dose, when available. 

Addressing a roadshow at MS Maqta, Uttam said, “Lakhs of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic must not vote for TRS, BJP as they are responsible for imposing an unplanned lockdown. All others who suffered due to lockdown should also reject these parties.” 

Taking a dig at the TRS government for including Covid-19 treatment in Arogyasri, he said, “Private hospitals were given a free hand to loot the common man and nothing was done to regulate the cost of treatment. Consequently, thousands lost their money and many their loved ones.” Uttam further said that the AIMIM, a “secret ally” of the BJP, had no moral right to seek votes.

Cong leader Vikram Goud joins saffron fold

Hyderabad: TPCC secretary Vikram Goud joined the BJP ahead of the GHMC elections, in the presence of BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Friday. He was not happy with the Congress as his associates were denied tickets in the election. On Thursday, he had a discussion with Aruna on joining the party. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao tried to do some damage control, but his efforts went in vain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

