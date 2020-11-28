Will ask CM to begin registrations using old system, says KTR

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of the remaining land, almost 50 per cent comprises water bodies, rivers, rivulets, mines and industries.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:23 AM

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If registrations of non-agricultural properties do not start on Dharani portal in the next two to three days, MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that he will request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resume registrations through the old system for the time being, taking into cognisance the liquidity problems realtors are facing now. 

Speaking at the Real Estate Meet 2020 on Friday, he said: “Ultimately our objective is larger. We would like to unlock the land value in Telangana, whether it is vested in the hands of individuals or industries.”
“What I mean in saying unlock land value is when Telangana was formed there were 2.77 crore acres in the State. Of the 2.77 crore acres, 1.55 crore is agricultural land, which is recorded in Dharani.

Of the remaining land, almost 50 per cent comprises water bodies, rivers, rivulets, mines and industries. The remaining 50 per cent land is residential land in rural or urban areas. Only 40 lakh acres of that was accounted for. However, now you will be surprised to know that we have completed 97 per cent survey and have records of over 60 lakh acres,” he explained.

Meanwhile, real estate bodies like CREDAI, TREDA and Telangana Builder’s Federation vowed to support the TRS in the upcoming GHMC elections, saying that the government has been proactive in furthering the sector.

P Ramakrishna Rao, president of CREDAI Hyderabad, said: “We are thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his team for the series of reforms to streamline the approval and operational processes, facilitating the ease of doing business for the real estate sector.” GV Rao, president of Telangana Developers Association, said: “The real estate sector is continuously growing and with the Telangana government’s growth initiatives and policies, we have established Telangana as a destination for investments.”

