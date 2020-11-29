Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Akburuddin Owaisi booked for ‘derogatory’ statements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police registered cases against BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and AIMIM MLA from Chandrayangutta Akburuddin Owaisi, for making derogatory remarks in their public addresses as part of campaigning for the GHMC elections. The SR Nagar police took suo motu action and registered cases under relevant sections. A few days ago, Bandi Sanjay had remarked that they would undertake ‘surgical strike’ in the Old City if the BJP came to power. Owaisi, during a public meeting, said the memorials of former PM PV Narasimha Rao and former CM NT Rama Rao on Tank Bund would be demolished.