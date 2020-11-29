Choose ‘vikas yukt’ BJP over ‘divisive’ MIM: Sambit Patra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Saturday, asked the people of Hyderabad to choose between “vikas yukt BJP and divisive communal politics yukt AIMIM”. The BJP spokesperson was in the city to campaign for his party candidates in the GHMC elections. Asking the people to vote for BJP, he alleged that Congress votes will translate into TRS and TRS votes to AIMIM. Speaking at a press conference, Patra exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Mayor’s post.

Referring to BJP’s win in the Dubbaka bypoll, he said, “BJP defeated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his own citadel. This will be repeated in all elections hereafter,” he said. Speaking in Telugu, he said, “Development has happened only in case of the Chief Minister, while people suffer.” Taking a dig at the MIM, he said the party was unwilling to utter the word Hindustan after winning five seats in Bihar. If they win 50 seats, they will refuse to call the country Bharat too, stated Sambit Patra.

“A few days ago, Asaduddin Owaisi and I — the neo-Jinnah and Nizam — had a debate on a national channel. Owaisi is an MP but has refused to accept Modi as his Prime Minister. Now, I question you (Owaisi), do you accept Modiji as your Prime Minister?” He lashed out at the MIM for resorting to divisive politics.