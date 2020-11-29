IAS officer asks Telangana High Court to quash order in Jagan Mohan Reddy case

By Express News Service

Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to quash the order of Special CBI court in taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in connection with alleged disproportionate assets case of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

Srilakshmi, in her plea, urged the High Court to suspend the order passed by the Special CBI court in January this year for taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the year 2016, as she is concerned with the batch cases pertaining to Jagan.