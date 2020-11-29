Kavitha calls on people to unite and strive for Telangana's progress on 'Deeksha Divas'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday Tweeted messages congratulating people of Telangana on 'Deeksha Divas', remembering the fast-unto-death by KCR.

Published: 29th November 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:43 AM

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday Tweeted messages congratulating people of Telangana on 'Deeksha Divas', remembering the fast-unto-death started by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on this day(November 29), as part of the Telangana statehood movement in the year 2009. 

Rama Rao Tweeted in Telugu, calling the fast taken up by Chandrashekar Rao in 2009 an 'unprecedented event' which turned around the Telangana statehood movement as it united people across Telangana cutting across community lines.

Kavitha Tweeted saying that with the slogan "KCR Sachchudo..Telangana Vachudo", Chandrashekar Rao started the fast-unto-death to achieve the separate state of Telangana, without caring for his own life. 

Kavitha further said that Chandrashekar Rao's fast unto death shook the political leaders in Delhi and appealed to the people of Telangana to come together again, for the progress of Telangana. The comments come two days ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, to be held on December 1, for which the BJP has called in its heavyweights from different States to campaign in Hyderabad. 

