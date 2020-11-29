No relief in sight for Mahbubnagar ryots as they wait for government help

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Farmers of Mahbubnagar are worried that their produce, which they have been forced to store at Jadcherla market due to delay in purchase, would get drenched in the rains. The centre at Jadcherla was set up by a local cooperative society and farmers brought their stocks to the market 20 days ago. However, authorities have not purchased their stocks, citing various reasons.

As a result, paddy and maize stocks of 8,000 to 10,000 quintals have piled up at the market and a major part of the stock has already got drenched. As no sale takes place on Sunday, the stocks will remain in the market till Monday.

Speaking on the issue, Narsimhulu, a farmer from Kaverammapeta village, told Express that he brought his produce to the market 20 days ago. He alleged that officials were not buying food grains by citing high moisture content. He said he was forced to buy a tarpaulin cover worth `900 for the grains.

Rythu Rajyam State president MB Bala Krishna, CPM leaders Ramulu Deepla, and Congress leaders Yela Balavardhan Goud and Raghavendra held a protest on Saturday over the issue, along with the affected farmers.Mahbubnagar farmers face issues due to either drought or floods almost every year. The recent floods have caused them huge losses.