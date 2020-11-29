Real issues being ignored: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday hit out at TRS, BJP and AIMIM leaders for not discussing people’s issues in the GHMC election campaign. He alleged that the parties have shifted their focus only to polarise people on communal lines. Addressing a roadshow at Banjara Hills, Reddy said lakhs of people were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods in the city, and people expected specific assurances and a clear plan from parties on possible solutions to their problems.

“However, instead of speaking about people’s grievances, the three major parties — TRS, BJP and MIM, came up with irrelevant narratives to dilute the campaign,” he alleged. He added that the ongoing election campaign will be recorded in the history for being the ‘worst campaign’.

Reddy claimed that Congress was the only party which had highlighted people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto. Stating that an election campaign is the best occasion to introspect the performance of the incumbent government, he said parties which are in power in the State and at the Centre are only making allegations and counter-allegations on matters which were in no way connected with civic problems. Asking people not to get carried away by fake promises, he said none of the Union Ministers, State Ministers and other top leaders would ever visit the bylanes of Hyderabad once the election campaign concludes on Sunday.