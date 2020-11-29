STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Real issues being ignored: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Reddy claimed that Congress was the only party which had highlighted people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a GHMC poll campaign rally at Banjara Hills on Saturday

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a GHMC poll campaign rally at Banjara Hills on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday hit out at TRS, BJP and AIMIM leaders for not discussing people’s issues in the GHMC election campaign. He alleged that the parties have shifted their focus only to polarise people on communal lines. Addressing a roadshow at Banjara Hills, Reddy said lakhs of people were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods in the city, and people expected specific assurances and a clear plan from parties on possible solutions to their problems.

“However, instead of speaking about people’s grievances, the three major parties — TRS, BJP and MIM, came up with irrelevant narratives to dilute the campaign,” he alleged. He added that the ongoing election campaign will be recorded in the history for being the ‘worst campaign’.

Reddy claimed that Congress was the only party which had highlighted people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto. Stating that an election campaign is the best occasion to introspect the performance of the incumbent government, he said parties which are in power in the State and at the Centre are only making allegations and counter-allegations on matters which were in no way connected with civic problems. Asking people not to get carried away by fake promises, he said none of the Union Ministers, State Ministers and other top leaders would ever visit the bylanes of Hyderabad once the election campaign concludes on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC GHMC election
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp