VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indirectly terming the BJP leaders as “divisive forces”, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to voters to support the “progressive-thinking TRS” in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, scheduled for December 1. Addressing an election meeting — Pragathi Sankharavam — at LB Stadium here on Saturday, Rao said: “Vote for TRS and save Hyderabad from divisive forces”.

He said though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been speaking indiscriminately against him, he will not counter them by using harsh language. “They are abusing me but I am not tempted. If I start using harsh language, no one will be able to face it,” Rao said. He warned the BJP leaders that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has 60 lakh members but none of them will ever use such language. Rao asked the voters not to elect the “slaves of Delhi” and vote for TRS candidates, who consider people as their bosses.

Hyderabad on Saturday, the penultimate

day of campaigning for the GHMC poll |

Vinay Madapu

He also came down heavily on the Central government for not extending financial assistance to flood-affected Hyderabad. “I had sought `1,350 crore for immediate relief measures. But the Centre did not even give 13 paise. It sanctioned funds for Karnataka and other States and neglected Hyderabad. Are we not Indians? Is Telangana not part of India,” the TRS supremo questioned.

Referring to the frequent floods in Hyderabad, Rao said all major cities in the country face such problems. He assured that the State government will allocate `10,000 crore in the State Budget every year for the repair of storm-water drains.

The Chief Minister also announced his plan to provide round-the-clock drinking water supply in Hyderabad. “We have already announced free water supply up to 20,000 litres for the city. If you bless us, we will try to provide 24x7 drinking water supply too,” he said. Rao also assured the gathering that the Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended up to the airport and polluting industries shifted out of the city.

CM promises ‘beautiful Musi’, heckles Yogi

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding a

mace presented to him during the public

meeting at LB Stadium on Saturday

The Telangana government will encourage the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution, Rao said. He also promised a “beautiful Musi” in the future.Rao urged the voters not to believe the words of leaders who coming from other States. “They may come and go. But after the elections, all the State’s Ministers will be here. After the election, the TRS government will continue in the State. We are here to address your problems,” he said.

Additionally, the government will disburse financial assistance of `10,000 to flood-affected people after December 7, he said.Rao heckled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and campaigned for the BJP ahead of the GHMC election. “UP is far behind in GSDP growth but its Chief Minister is giving us lessons on this,” Rao said.

Mincing no words

Hyderabad’s growth has been unscientific all these years because of the sins of the previous government. We have spent `67,000 crore on the city. Yet, there is a lot to be done and we will do it

The Centre has failed to give funds for flood relief works in Hyderabad. Decide how to teach a lesson to BJP

Do you want TS-bPASS or curfew pass?

Intellectuals and professionals should come forward, stand in queues and vote for progressive TRS

TRS will get four divisions more than its tally of 99 divisions in the last GHMC polls

KCR’s punches