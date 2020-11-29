STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Save Hyderabad!’

KCR urges voters to support ‘progressive’ TRS, protect city from ‘divisive forces’ 
 

Published: 29th November 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister KCR raises his fist (above) as he speaks at a public meeting at LB Stadium

Chief Minister KCR raises his fist (above) as he speaks at a public meeting at LB Stadium

By  VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indirectly terming the BJP leaders as “divisive forces”, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to voters to support the “progressive-thinking TRS” in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, scheduled for December 1. Addressing an election meeting — Pragathi Sankharavam — at LB Stadium here on Saturday, Rao said: “Vote for TRS and save Hyderabad from divisive forces”. 

He said though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been speaking indiscriminately against him, he will not counter them by using harsh language. “They are abusing me but I am not tempted. If I start using harsh language, no one will be able to face it,” Rao said. He warned the BJP leaders that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has 60 lakh members but none of them will ever use such language. Rao asked the voters not to elect the “slaves of Delhi” and vote for TRS candidates, who consider people as their bosses. 

Hyderabad on Saturday, the penultimate
day of campaigning for the GHMC poll |
Vinay Madapu

He also came down heavily on the Central government for not extending financial assistance to flood-affected Hyderabad. “I had sought `1,350 crore for immediate relief measures. But the Centre did not even give 13 paise. It sanctioned funds for Karnataka and other States and neglected Hyderabad. Are we not Indians? Is Telangana not part of India,” the TRS supremo questioned. 

Referring to the frequent floods in Hyderabad, Rao said all major cities in the country face such problems. He assured that the State government will allocate `10,000 crore in the State Budget every year for the repair of storm-water drains. 

The Chief Minister also announced his plan to provide round-the-clock drinking water supply in Hyderabad. “We have already announced free water supply up to 20,000 litres for the city. If you bless us, we will try to provide 24x7 drinking water supply too,” he said. Rao also assured the gathering that the Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended up to the airport and polluting industries shifted out of the city. 

CM promises ‘beautiful Musi’, heckles Yogi

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding a
mace presented to him during the public
meeting at LB Stadium on Saturday

The Telangana government will encourage the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution, Rao said. He also promised a “beautiful Musi” in the future.Rao urged the voters not to believe the words of leaders who coming from other States. “They may come and go. But after the elections, all the State’s Ministers will be here. After the election, the TRS government will continue in the State. We are here to address your problems,” he said.

Additionally, the government will disburse financial assistance of `10,000 to flood-affected people after December 7, he said.Rao heckled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and campaigned for the BJP ahead of the GHMC election. “UP is far behind in GSDP growth but its Chief Minister is giving us lessons on this,” Rao said. 

Mincing no words

  • Hyderabad’s growth has been unscientific all these years because of the sins of the previous government. We have spent `67,000 crore on the city. Yet, there is a lot to be done and we will do it
  •  The Centre has failed to give funds for flood relief works in Hyderabad. Decide how to teach a lesson to BJP
  •  Do you want TS-bPASS or curfew pass?
  •  Intellectuals and professionals should come forward, stand in queues and vote for progressive TRS
  •  TRS will get four divisions more than its tally of 99 divisions in the last GHMC polls

KCR’s punches

  • As I have been speaking about an alternative political system to the BJP and Congress in the country, BJP leaders are coming to Hyderabad in large numbers for the GHMC polls. They are coming here to confine me to TS. Delhi is shivering
  •  Top BJP leaders are flocking to the city. I wonder if these are municipal polls or national polls?
  •  Is it wrong to seek change in the current path of the country? The change in the country should begin with the GHMC election
  •  If there are clashes and no peace in the city, businesses will be affected and the value of properties will fall 
  •  There has been no caste, religion or regional discrimination in the last six years under the TRS rule. There is a maturity in the TRS rule and we have not discriminated against anyone
  •  Do not vote casually. Vote for the party which will develop and protect Hyderabad
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC TRS
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp