TRS committed to welfare of city, KT Rama Rao tells voters

TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged voters to bless the pink party for furthering its development activities in the city.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged voters to bless the pink party for furthering its development activities in the city. “We are committed to the welfare of Hyderabad. Bless us again so that we can continue with the developmental works we have undertaken so far,” he said. KTR addressed a series of meetings on Saturday. Speaking at ‘Vibrant Hyderabad’, the TRS working president recalled that there were several doubts in the minds of traders before the formation of the State.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao
addresses Agarwal, Maheshwari,
Marwari and Gujarati business
communities at a meeting in Hyderabad

“The TRS has delivered good administration and has provided uninterrupted power supply to industries. Today, Telangana is at the top in per capita power consumption,” he said. The Minister further said that the TRS government resolved the drinking water problem in the city. “The State government doubled the wages of sanitation workers, started Basti Dawakhans for the welfare of the poor, and has been implementing Kalyan Lakshmi and KCR Kits,” he said.

KTR said they were trying to resolve the traffic problems in Hyderabad by constructing flyovers, link roads and underpasses. He alleged that the BJP was trying to derive political mileage by stirring communal passions. “The BJP and the MIM are announcing that they will demolish certain structures.

The TRS is here to construct structures, not to destroy them,” KTR said. Speaking on the issue of illegal immigrants in the city, he asked, “Who gave Aadhaar and voter identity cards to them? The Centre should take action against them.” Addressing the Culture Language India Connections programme, the Minister said that Hyderabad was a cosmopolitan city, which was home to people of various ethnicities. “Hyderabad is like a bouquet. We will construct a unity tower reflecting the multi-cultural nature of the city,” KTR said.

