Ahead of KTR’s visit to Khammam, officials expedite works

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With just three days remaining for MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam, during which the Minister will inaugurate a couple of developmental projects, including the much-anticipated Khammam IT Tower, the district officials have accelerated efforts to expedite all final stage works and make all arrangements for the day.

On Sunday, District Collector RV Karnan, along with officials from various government departments, visited the project sites and took stock of the progress of works and arrangements made in light of the inaugural ceremony.

Khammam has been witnessing a series of developmental works for the past few years, which have given the district a proper facelift. The IT Hub, being developed at a cost of Rs 27 crore, is expected to provide employment opportunities to thousands of youngsters.

Meanwhile, the MAUD Minister will also inaugurate a Railway over Bridge (RoB), which has been constructed at Dhamsalapuram village for a cost of nearly Rs 77 crore, during his visit to the district on December 2.