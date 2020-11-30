STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

India not a 'Dharmashala' to help illegal immigrants: BJP leader

The BJP leader Rao alleged that AIMIM has been giving shelter to Rohingyas in Hyderabad city.

Published: 30th November 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) floor leader in Telangana Legislative Council N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that India is not a Dharmashala to help illegal immigrants at the cost of its own people.

His comment comes a day after a war of words between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on illegal Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

While talking to ANI, BJP leader Rao alleged that AIMIM has been giving shelter to Rohingyas in Hyderabad city.

READ| Nazi-style propaganda rife in TRS, MIM and BJP campaigns: Uttam Kumar Reddy

"Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Hyderabad said that Rohingyas living to Hyderabad will be evacuated. To this, the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Amit Shah to take action if there were illegal Rohingya immigrants in Hyderabad. There are Rohingyas in the city who are being given shelter by AIMIM people. Not just helping them get a shelter, AIMIM along with TRS government has given them Aadhaar cards and their names have been enrolled in the voter list," Rao told ANI.

"India is not a Dharmashala where people from other countries come here for a living. They are ill-treated in their own country at the cost of our own people," he added.

BJP leader further alleged that if the state government takes a stand along with the central government in removing Rohingyas from the city, AIMIM objects to it.

"BJP is committed to removing illegal immigrants from the country. We make sure that the illegal immigrants are sent back to their own countries," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked who is stopping Union Home Minister Amit Shah from removing illegal Rohingya refugees. Shah had asked Owaisi to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted and then see the central government's response. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Ramchander Rao BJP GHMC polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rammohan
    If people cast their votes only for good candidates, automatically all the political parties will be compelled to field only good candidates next time onwards thus your vote and my vote will not go wasted and the country will be ruled by lesser number of hard core blue and or hard core white collar criminals and India will become a better place to live for the common people also.
    4 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp