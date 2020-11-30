India not a 'Dharmashala' to help illegal immigrants: BJP leader

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) floor leader in Telangana Legislative Council N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that India is not a Dharmashala to help illegal immigrants at the cost of its own people.

His comment comes a day after a war of words between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on illegal Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

While talking to ANI, BJP leader Rao alleged that AIMIM has been giving shelter to Rohingyas in Hyderabad city.

"Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Hyderabad said that Rohingyas living to Hyderabad will be evacuated. To this, the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Amit Shah to take action if there were illegal Rohingya immigrants in Hyderabad. There are Rohingyas in the city who are being given shelter by AIMIM people. Not just helping them get a shelter, AIMIM along with TRS government has given them Aadhaar cards and their names have been enrolled in the voter list," Rao told ANI.

"India is not a Dharmashala where people from other countries come here for a living. They are ill-treated in their own country at the cost of our own people," he added.

BJP leader further alleged that if the state government takes a stand along with the central government in removing Rohingyas from the city, AIMIM objects to it.

"BJP is committed to removing illegal immigrants from the country. We make sure that the illegal immigrants are sent back to their own countries," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked who is stopping Union Home Minister Amit Shah from removing illegal Rohingya refugees. Shah had asked Owaisi to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted and then see the central government's response. (ANI)