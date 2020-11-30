Telangana records 805 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs crosses 2.69 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 805 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday by conducting 46,280 tests and four more deaths, taking the tally to 2,69,223 and toll to 1,455.

Meanwhile, 948 patients recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries to 2,57,278 and active cases to 10,490.

According to the State media bulletin, the recovery rate of Telangana now stands at 95.56 per cent and cases fatality rate is 0.54 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh conducts 1 crore tests

Andhra Pradesh achieved a landmark in Covid-19 confirmatory tests by conducting one crore tests by Sunday. The first testing laboratory was set up in the State at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati on March 7 and within 10 months, the State has 15 testing labs apart from four private ones. Meanwhile, 620 new cases emerged in the State on Sunday out of the 54,710 new tests conducted. With more than 3,700 recoveries, the active cases in the State had come down to 8,397.

5,600 cases in Kerala

As many as 5,643 persons were tested Covid positive on Sunday in Kerala among the 49,775 people tested. There were 27 deaths, taking the toll to 2,223. There were 5,861 recoveries in the State, taking the total to 5,32,658 and active cases to 64,589.