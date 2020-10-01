2,103 more contract Covid-19, 11 die in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,103 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday of the 55,359 tests conducted, taking the tally to 1,91,386. The State also recorded 11 more deaths from the disease, taking the toll to 1,127. The total number of recoveries went up to 1,60,933, with 2,243 more people beating the highly contagious disease. Further, the State had 29,326 active cases of Covid-19, of which 23,880 are in home isolation.

According to the Telangana government’s media bulletin, the State’s case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent and recovery rate 84.08 per cent, against the national averages of 1.56 per cent and 83.27 per cent, respectively.

The bulletin also stated that there are currently 4,490 oxygen beds and 922 ICU beds available for Covid care in government hospitals across the State. Of these, 1,985 oxygen and 383 ICU beds are available in government hospitals under the GHMC limits.