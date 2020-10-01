Aarogyasri way better than Centre scheme: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Aarogyasri health scheme is 100 times better than the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender during a review meeting on Wednesday. Mentioning that previously arrears worth crores was pending to be paid to private hospitals on Aarogyasri panel, Eatala said that the government has managed to clear most and added that it will soon pay the remaining `199 crore soon. Meanwhile, he directed the officials to increase the Aarogyasri staff, panel doctors and to constitute a committee to ensure that there is no leakage of funds. He also directed them to form vigilance teams to ensure that no beneficiary is cheated by the treating hospitals.