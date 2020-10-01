AgriGold scam: Andhra seeks Telangana HC nod to pay victim-depositors

By Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General S Sriram, on Wednesday, urged the Telangana High Court (HC) to allow the AP government to pay the victim-depositors of AgriGold company. AP has already allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the budget and has released Rs 263.9 crore for the purpose on humanitarian grounds, he added.

The AG, through video conference, made a plea before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, to hear the pending batch petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold depositors and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking CBI probe into AgriGold scam and return of the monies to over 32 lakh depositors who hail from various States, including AP and TS. The total amount due to be paid to the depositors stands at Rs 6,380 crore.

Sriram also told the court that the AP CID has already filed an implead petition seeking transfer of the case to the AP HC. Some payments were already paid to those who have deposited less than Rs 10,000 under the supervision of Telangana State Legal Services Authorities. He urged the court to issue guidelines for making payments to those who have deposited up to Rs 20,000. As AP has come forward to do justice, the court has to pass necessary orders, he added. While considering the AG’s plea, the bench decided to have physical hearing of the matter on November 4.



