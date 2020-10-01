STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Avanti continue to face threat from family, requests Telangana police to take action against them

She sought stern action against her father Donthireddy Laxma Reddy, mother Archana and uncle Yugandhar for killing her husband. 

Hemanth and Avanti- had been in a relationship for around four years and got married in June 2020 (File Photo)

Hemanth and Avanti- had been in a relationship for around four years and got married in June 2020 (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Cyberabad police arrested 21 people in connection with the “honour” killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, his wife Avanti Reddy on Wednesday called on Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

She sought stern action against her father Donthireddy Laxma Reddy, mother Archana and uncle Yugandhar for killing her husband. 

Twenty-eight-year-old Hemanth, a Vysya and 23-year-old Avanti Reddy married four months ago against her parent’s wishes and were residing in Gachibowli. On September 25, Avanti’s uncle Yugandhar and others came to Hemanth’s residence and kidnapped the couple. While Avanti escaped, Hemanth was taken to Vikarabad where he was killed brutally .

In her representation, Avanti told Sajjanar that she continued to face a threat from her family members and other relatives. She requested the police commissioner to arrest the others who are still absconding.

Sajjanar assured her that the police would take stern action and agreed to provide security to Avanti if needed.Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police have taken into custody Avanti’s father Laxma Reddy and uncle Guduru Yugandhar Reddy for questioning. They were taken to the scene of offence for reconstructing the crime. 

Police urged to arrest other accused
Avanti told Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar that she continued to face a threat from her family members and other relatives.

She requested the Commissioner to arrest the others who are still absconding

