NGT notices to DLF, My Home for violating norms in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has served notices to two construction giants — DLF Home Developers and My Home Constructions, for alleged violation of a host of environmental norms in construction of a massive Rs 850 crore worth project near Narsingi in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district.

The notices have also been served to various Central and State government agencies including Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Irrigation Department and regional head of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in Chennai.

The NGT, on Wednesday, directed a joint committee formed earlier to probe allegations of environmental violations concerning two other lakes in the RR district to look into this matter and submit a report within two months. The committee consists of representatives from MoEF Chennai regional office, TSPCB, Lake Protection Committee and RR Collector.

The petition regarding the alleged violations has been filed by Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. In his petition, Reddy has alleged five major environmental violations in the project. Violation of norm regarding construction along a raw water channel from Osmansagar to Asif Nagar mentioned in the G.O 111 as the project is located within 10 km radius of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar; violations of Building Rules, 2012, regarding restriction on construction in the vicinity of water bodies; violation by Irrigation Department in giving permission; violation of water conservation conditions laid down by the Centre in according Environmental Clearance for construction of projects and violation of the EIA notification, 2006, regarding transfer of Environmental Clearance.