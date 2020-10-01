STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piyush Goyal confident of Hyderabad businesses flourishing

The Minster was speaking at a webinar organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI). 

Published: 01st October 2020 10:12 AM

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses press conference. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal pointed out that the disruptions caused by Covid-19 are global in nature but said businesses in Hyderabad can overcome the “worst challenges”.

Goyal said there is a need to “re-engineer” the processes disrupted by Covid-19. “Opening up of PPP model in civil aviation, agriculture and financial services will help both government and private sector to prosper. Businesses in Hyderabad have great potential and can overcome the worst challenges too,” he said. Goyal, who is also Railway Minister, said 33 per cent of freight services/operations have taken place, which was 15 per cent more than 2019. “The Railways have re-oriented the freight operations and passengers operations as on September 29. The entire timetable of trains has been re-written, designated paths restructured and average speed increased twice more than the previous year,” he said. He explained to industry leaders about the various facets of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

TAGS
Piyush Goyal FTCCI Covid-19 Hyderabad
