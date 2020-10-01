STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana-Andhra water dispute: KCR to call AP's bluff, lambasts 'inactive' Centre

CM says Centre has done nothing to resolve water disputes between AP, TS.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give a befitting reply to the Andhra Pradesh government for its misleading arguments on river water sharing and also expose the ‘inactive’ role played by the Centre from the last seven years in resolving the water disputes between the two sibling States.

“The Centre kept mum on the issue. Now, they are giving a picture that they are doing something by convening Apex Council meeting,” the Chief Minister said. 

Rao will hold a high-level meeting with the Water Resources Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday to discuss on the strategy to be adopted during the Apex Council meeting, scheduled for October 6. He instructed the officials concerned to come with complete data on the Telangana State Water Resources Department (WRD) and issues to be placed before the Central government.

“AP is intentionally creating disputes on sharing of river waters. We will expose the attempts made to undermine the rights of Telangana people. We will utilise the Apex Council to place the facts before the people,” CM KCR instructed the officials concerned on Wednesday.

Rao said as per the States’ Reorganisation Acts, whenever a new State was formed, it should be allocated its water share afresh. “Telangana State was formed on June 2, 2014. We wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on June 14, 2014 with a request for water allocation. We has also mentioned that water can be allocated by constituting a Special Tribunal under section (3) of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act 1956 or through the existing Tribunal,” the he recalled. “Even after seven years, there was no response for the letter written to the PM,” Rao  said.

V Sheshadri appointed as Secy in CMO
A 1999 batch IAS officer, V Sheshadri, has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect. Sheshadri worked in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as joint secretary for five years. Sheshadri may look after Revenue and Agriculture in the CMO, as he is well versed in Revenue and Acts regarding the same

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Andhra Pradesh Andhra TS water dispute
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp