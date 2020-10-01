Telangana-Andhra water dispute: KCR to call AP's bluff, lambasts 'inactive' Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give a befitting reply to the Andhra Pradesh government for its misleading arguments on river water sharing and also expose the ‘inactive’ role played by the Centre from the last seven years in resolving the water disputes between the two sibling States.

“The Centre kept mum on the issue. Now, they are giving a picture that they are doing something by convening Apex Council meeting,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao will hold a high-level meeting with the Water Resources Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday to discuss on the strategy to be adopted during the Apex Council meeting, scheduled for October 6. He instructed the officials concerned to come with complete data on the Telangana State Water Resources Department (WRD) and issues to be placed before the Central government.

“AP is intentionally creating disputes on sharing of river waters. We will expose the attempts made to undermine the rights of Telangana people. We will utilise the Apex Council to place the facts before the people,” CM KCR instructed the officials concerned on Wednesday.

Rao said as per the States’ Reorganisation Acts, whenever a new State was formed, it should be allocated its water share afresh. “Telangana State was formed on June 2, 2014. We wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on June 14, 2014 with a request for water allocation. We has also mentioned that water can be allocated by constituting a Special Tribunal under section (3) of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act 1956 or through the existing Tribunal,” the he recalled. “Even after seven years, there was no response for the letter written to the PM,” Rao said.

V Sheshadri appointed as Secy in CMO

A 1999 batch IAS officer, V Sheshadri, has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect. Sheshadri worked in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as joint secretary for five years. Sheshadri may look after Revenue and Agriculture in the CMO, as he is well versed in Revenue and Acts regarding the same