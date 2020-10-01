Telangana government employees to receive deferred pay from October

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deferred salaries of the All India Service (AIS) officers, State government employees and pensioners, and elected representatives will be paid on instalment basis from October. Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

For the pensioners, the deferred amount will be paid in two instalments in October and November. For All India Service Officers, gazetted, non- gazetted, Class-IV employees of State government, contract/outsourcing/ honorarium/other employees and elected representatives, the deferred amount will be paid in four instalments in October, November, December, 2020 and January, 2021.

For employees of all PSUs, government aided institutions/organisations, the deferred portion of salaries/ pensions/ honorarium will be paid on par with government employees/ pensioners. The salaries, pension or remuneration due and payable to State government employees including AIS officers, public representatives, pensioners or other persons for March, April, and May, 2020 were deferred due to decrease in State government’s revenue after implementation of lockdown.