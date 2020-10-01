Telangana MLC election: List of aspirants for pink party ticket keeps growing

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The aspirant list for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates constituency from TRS is very long, as many new, as well as former, candidates are vying for the ticket.

It is learnt that former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is ready to contest the polls if the party asks him to. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar is reportedly very keen to win seats in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ MLC constituencies, as the opposition’s wins in these is giving them enough scope to campaign against the government.

It is learnt that Palla Rajeswara Reddy, the sitting MLC, is not interested to contest the Khammam Graduates’ constituency election because he thinks he may not win. The graduates and teachers in the constituency reportedly do not have a good opinion of him, as he has not been in touch with them after being elected.

PV Srinivas is also eyeing the Khammam constituency and has decided to meet the CM for this. He said he is hopeful of getting a ticket. Meanwhile, TJS party president Prof Kodandaram is also very keen to contest. Minister Puvvada Ajay has completed the first round of campaigning in all constituencies.