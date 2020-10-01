Telangana MP Uttam Kumar Reddy tells cadre to rally against farm laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked Congress cadre to stage protests across the State along with the farmers on October 2, against the Farm laws introduced by the Central government.

Participating in the AICC training wing meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, will take part in the protests held at Sangareddy. “Signature campaigns with the farmers will be conducted from October 2 to 31 and a memorandum with 2 crore signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14,” revealed Uttam.