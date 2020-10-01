Telangana officials rush to complete NAPR survey ahead of Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials are racing against time to meet the Dasara deadline to create the online Non Agriculture Property Record (NAPR). After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the revamped Dharani portal would be in place by then, they are working overtime to complete the daunting task. Not losing time, officials in all districts have fanned out to villages, towns and cities to do the survey, armed with forms with a number of columns.

The survey for NAPR in GHMC limits would begin after a mobile app is developed for feeding the property information online. A six-page mobile app is being developed by Mee Seva and will be ready in a day or two. In GHMC, there is confusion on who should do what as clear guidelines are yet to be released by the government. As per records, there are about 90 lakh non-agricultural properties in the State, of them 50 lakh properties are in gram panchayats and 22-23 lakh in urban local bodies. In Hyderabad, there are 16.70 lakh properties, both residential and commercial, and 25,000 vacant lands. As sought by Mee Seva, the GHMC has provided the details of Bill Collectors (340) and Tax Inspectors (170) who will be involved in the survey.

Residents to help in survey

While carrying out the survey, services of elected representatives and residential welfare associations would be utilised. Properties that have been built on Waqf land, water bodies, urban land ceiling and other prohibited lands would be excluded from the survey. The information to be gathered by the teams during the survey includes proof of identity, identity document (Aadhaar), mobile number, extent of plot owned, built-up area, caste, photo of owner, family member details, house address for delivery of passbook, property usage, property type, land type, survey number, revenue village, mode of acquisition, electricity connection, water supply and other details.

In erstwhile Warangal, District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) are identifying illegal structures and under-construction properties in fields to upload them on Dharani. One official said: “The village-level team of MPDO and MPO, Panchayat Secretary, Aganwadi teacher, Asha work and Revenue official have been deployed in gram panchayat limits. Another said: “We are facing problems when we take measurements of properties under dispute. In some cases, the owners are not in villages where their property is. Without their consent, measurements cannot be taken.”

4 categories in Mahbubnagar

Here, the survey is being take up after dividing properties into four categories — vacant plots, residential houses, commercial complexes and apartments. To begin with, the teams are enumerating vacant plots. Jadcherla Municipality Commissioner V Sunita said: “Eighteen teams are uploading details of non-agricultural assets. On the ground level, some owners are not parting with information. In many cases, they are not present when our teams call on them. This is taking a lot of time.”The problem is similar in Adilabad district when the teams are fanning out to enumerate the properties. Recently appointed panchayat secretaries have been given the assignment in all gram panchayats.

Brisk progress in Nizamabad

The survey is continuing briskly in all the local bodies in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The staff are collecting data in a prescribed format under 58 heads. The survey details would be uploaded to an app which will be ready soon. The App will upload the information on the portal. But the problem is that ULBs are suffering from staff shortage. To complete a property survey, it takes at least 30 minutes if the owner has all the documents. New houses do not have any problem but there are issues in respect of agriculture lands where houses have been built. The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has 74,258 assessments in 60 divisions. In Nalgonda, 3.28 lakh properties’ details have been uploaded.

(With inputs from districts)