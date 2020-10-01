STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana seeks Rs 500 crore from Centre for Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway works

In a letter to Gadkari, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao stated that about 25 kilometers on the Highway has several problems like inadequate land capacity.

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government sought Rs 500 crore from the Centre to resolve infrastructure related problems on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of national highway65.

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, TelanganaIT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao stated that about 25 kilometers on the Highway has several problems like inadequate land capacity and absence of service roads for local traffic and hence funds were needed.

According to a release on Thursday, KTR said the State Public Works Department has prepared a Detailed Project Report for about Rs 500 crore for construction of flyovers, service roads, among others and requested Gadkari to sanction funds in the current year's annual plan (2020-21) to help reduce congestion in sections of the highway.

Rao said the state government has taken up many infra projects and was planning many more with a view to decongest traffic in the city, with particular emphasis on providing good access to National Highways from Hyderabad Metropolitan city.

